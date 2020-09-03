South Sudan: Sudan and South Sudan to Strengthen Ties

2 September 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / Juba — South Sudan's successful mediation at the peace negotiations between Khartoum and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance smoothened the path for more cooperation between Khartoum and Juba.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, who attended the singing in initials of the peace agreement between the Sudanese government and the SRF in the South Sudanese capital of Juba on Monday, tweeted yesterday that stability in Sudan and South Sudan will form a solid basis for economic integration between the two countries.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan in July 2011 after a referendum in South Sudan in January 2011. The two countries share not only a border of more than 2,000 kilometres, but also a long common history.

"We have a firm determination to further develop relations, which serves the interests of millions of people in the two countries and in the entire IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development in the Horn of Africa] region," Hamdok posted on his Twitter account.

In Juba, the Vice President of the Sovereignty Council, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', called for more cooperation between Khartoum and Juba to serve the common interests of both countries.

After her return from Juba yesterday, Minister of Finance Heba Mohamed Ali reported that the commercial crossings at the Sudan and South Sudan border will be reopened soon. River transport between the two countries will also be made possible.

She further said that a joint ministerial committee will be formed to further strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.