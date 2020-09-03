South Sudan: Sudan and South Sudan to Strengthen Ties

Khartoum / Juba — South Sudan's successful mediation at the peace negotiations between Khartoum and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance smoothened the path for more cooperation between Khartoum and Juba.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, who attended the singing in initials of the peace agreement between the Sudanese government and the SRF in the South Sudanese capital of Juba on Monday, tweeted yesterday that stability in Sudan and South Sudan will form a solid basis for economic integration between the two countries.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan in July 2011 after a referendum in South Sudan in January 2011. The two countries share not only a border of more than 2,000 kilometres, but also a long common history.

"We have a firm determination to further develop relations, which serves the interests of millions of people in the two countries and in the entire IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development in the Horn of Africa] region," Hamdok posted on his Twitter account.

In Juba, the Vice President of the Sovereignty Council, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', called for more cooperation between Khartoum and Juba to serve the common interests of both countries.

After her return from Juba yesterday, Minister of Finance Heba Mohamed Ali reported that the commercial crossings at the Sudan and South Sudan border will be reopened soon. River transport between the two countries will also be made possible.

She further said that a joint ministerial committee will be formed to further strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.

