Cameroon: Atrocities in NW, SW - Cries of Women

The Ministry of Women's Empowerment and the Family on behalf of all Cameroonian women and families during an event in Yaounde on September 1, 2020 joined the other litany of women's associations, government, political parties and the international community to denounce the gruesome killing of women and girls in the security crisis-ridden North West and South West Regions.

Minister Abena Ondoa née Obama Marie Therese in a declaration stated, " I hereby urge all Cameroonian women and families to mobilise in order to protect life and preserve peace in our country. Together, let us say NO to the atrocities committed on that which Cameroon holds most dear, the women and children." She re-echoed the tip of the iceberg in the atrocities being the killing of Florence Ayafor in 2019, Mbah Treasure in Bamenda on August 4, 2020 and Sirri Comfort Tumassang in Muyuka on August 11, 2020. Minister Abena Ondoa declared that, "Cameroonian women through my voice, express sincere condolences to the families so cruelly affected and wish to reiterate their indignation at these despicable deeds."

The gruesome killing of Florence Ayafor whose videos went viral through social media provoked the immediate denunciation reactions of mostly women's groups and associations in the North West, South Regions and other parts of the country. The North West and South West Women's Task Force championed the demonstrations as has been the case since the outset of the crisis. The murder of Sirri Comfort Tumassang whose videos also went viral was the last straw that broke the camel's back in the new wave of denunciations. A few days after the assassination of Comfort Tumassang, South West Women's Groups gathered in Buea where all dressed in black and mourning attires, they staged a march from the Bongo Square to the Governor's Office. They carried denunciation messages in placards and banners and urged government to do all to solve the security crisis in the two regions for peace, stability and normalcy to return.

Political parties on their part have been condemning the killings and using the occasion to call on the armed separatist fighters, the supposed perpetrators of the atrocities to leave the bushes, return and take the opportunities offered them by the President of the Republic for their reintegration into the society. Despite the fact that on the heels of the murder of Comfort Tumassang, the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) on August 13, 2020 issued a press release condemning the atrocities, the National Bureau of the WCPDM, women's wing of the party on August 31, 2020 issued its own press release denouncing the atrocities. Signed by the President of the National Bureau of the WCPDM, Yaou Aissatou, the women's wing of the party extended the condolences to the affected families, called on separatist fighters to, "drop their arms, to take advantage of the generous peace process and gain the opportunity to participate in nation building"