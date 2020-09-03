Cameroon: Cyrille Ngando Eheck - Managing With Reduced Pay

Cyrille Ngando Eheck of Fovu of Baham is full of ambitions despite the difficult moment. Since suspension of football activities by FECAFOOT Cyrille Ngando has had a difficult experience like the other footballers. The footballer said it has been difficult for him to manage the forced break. He said for the past five months that he has been away from the stadium he does some physical exercises following advice from club officials. This, according to him, will enable him maintain his form and avoid any surprises. Despite the COVID-19 break Ngando Cyrille sees a bright future ahead of him. He struggles to make ends meet with the little support he gets from his club. Ngando said he is grateful for his club officials who continue to pay them 75 percent of their salaries. He said with that support and the long break he has able to complete his training in entrepreneurship which he will make public in due time. Ngando like his team mates is determined and ready to join his club when the season resumes next month.