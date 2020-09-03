Cameroon: Cyrille Ngando Eheck - Managing With Reduced Pay

2 September 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cyrille Ngando Eheck of Fovu of Baham is full of ambitions despite the difficult moment. Since suspension of football activities by FECAFOOT Cyrille Ngando has had a difficult experience like the other footballers. The footballer said it has been difficult for him to manage the forced break. He said for the past five months that he has been away from the stadium he does some physical exercises following advice from club officials. This, according to him, will enable him maintain his form and avoid any surprises. Despite the COVID-19 break Ngando Cyrille sees a bright future ahead of him. He struggles to make ends meet with the little support he gets from his club. Ngando said he is grateful for his club officials who continue to pay them 75 percent of their salaries. He said with that support and the long break he has able to complete his training in entrepreneurship which he will make public in due time. Ngando like his team mates is determined and ready to join his club when the season resumes next month.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.