Cameroon: Electoral Lists - 15,077 New Potential Voters Recorded

The Director General of Elections, Erik Essousse gave the statistics during a press briefing in Yaounde on September 1, 2020.

Following the close of electoral registers as prescribed by the Electoral Code in its Section 74(2), the Director General of Elections, Erik Essousse has presented a balance sheet on the total number of newly registered voters. Going by the statistics, 15,077 new registrations were recorded at the closure of electoral registers on August 31, 2020. The total amount comprises 9,989 men, 5,088 women and 38 physically challenged persons. "Among registered persons, there are 10, 257 youths. This year's registration brings the total number of persons registered on the national electoral roll to 6,868,575," Erick Essousse highlighted.

With the closure of the registration process for 2020, the Director General of Elections said Elections Cameroon will hence proceed with necessary technical verifications for the production of provisional electoral registers by October 20 this year and the subsequent publication of the national electoral register by December 30, 2020 in accordance with the Electoral Code.

The revision of electoral registers for 2020 started on April 9, 2020 across the national territory and in the diaspora, after the February 9, 2020 legislative and municipal elections and the by-elections of March 22, 2020. With the global health crisis that hit the world, Cameroon inclusive, Erik Essousse said ELECAM was forced to bow to the barrier measures prescribed by government which therefore limited proximity registration strategies. "These government prescribed barrier measures led Elections Cameroon to carry out the revision of voters' registers only at fixed stations found at its council branches, rather than carrying out field visits as was done in previous years. In other words, potential voters were invited to come and register in ELECAM branches. The attendance was not massive, given the caution observed to avoid unnecessary contacts as much as possible," Essousse noted.

While thanking all stakeholders in the electoral process for working alongside ELECAM for the smooth conduct of the revision exercise, Erik Essousse said the elections management body will continue working for a trust-worthy electoral register, free from all abnormalities in order to ensure transparent, impartial and credible elections.