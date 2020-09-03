Cameroon: Joel Ndzana - Striving to Make Ends Meet

Joel Ndzana, former player with Panthere Sportive of Nde is struggling to make ends meet despite all odds. Since the suspension of football activities in the country by FECAFOOT in March, Joel Ndzana has taken up shoe repairing as a new profession to be able to take care of his family. Every morning he goes for individual training to keep his form and after training he concentrates on his business. Joel said he was initiated in shoe mending when he was a child. Joel said he benefited FCFA 50, 000 as assistance from FECAFOOT given to footballers to help them during the Coronavirus. With the money he bought the equipment and started the business. Joel Ndzana said with the small business he is able to meet up with his bills and support his family. According to Joel Ndzana the Cameroonian footballer does not live on football. He said his wish is that things will change for the better. He also wished that the local players should be valourised. He said his idea is to sensitise footballers and also the youths who are exposed to juvenile delinquencies notably drugs, banditry, among others to know that taking up a small job can help meet basic necessities. He expressed the wish that footballers should be respected as many of them have families and that they can have a better reconversion after carrier.