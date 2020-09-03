Cameroon: Henri Anagana - Struggling to Survive

2 September 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Since the suspension of football activities by FECAFOOT following the Coronavirus pandemic, life has not been easy for the Yafoot forward. The vice captain of Yafoot said it has been difficult to make ends meet during the long break. Henri Anagana said he struggles alone to meet the daily needs of his family. He said after being left alone by his club officials he joined the informal sector where he carries out some petit businesses to carter for his responsibilities. Anagana He said life is difficult because he has not received any assistance from his club. He said the situation is the same with his team mates even though they have been hoping for support. He used the occasion to call on the administration of his club and other clubs to look into the situation of players as they are in need of help. Even though times are hard Henri Anagana is working hard to keep his form and is waiting anxiously for the restart of activities.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.