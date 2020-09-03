Cameroon: Henri Anagana - Struggling to Survive

Since the suspension of football activities by FECAFOOT following the Coronavirus pandemic, life has not been easy for the Yafoot forward. The vice captain of Yafoot said it has been difficult to make ends meet during the long break. Henri Anagana said he struggles alone to meet the daily needs of his family. He said after being left alone by his club officials he joined the informal sector where he carries out some petit businesses to carter for his responsibilities. Anagana He said life is difficult because he has not received any assistance from his club. He said the situation is the same with his team mates even though they have been hoping for support. He used the occasion to call on the administration of his club and other clubs to look into the situation of players as they are in need of help. Even though times are hard Henri Anagana is working hard to keep his form and is waiting anxiously for the restart of activities.