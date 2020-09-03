Malawi: First Lady Donates PPE to Dowa Hospital - 'Tackling Covid-19 Together Best Option'

First Lady Monica Chakwera has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to Dowa District Hospital and persuaded Malawians to support government in fighting the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, saying tackling the life-threatening disease together is the best option.

Speaking at Dowa Community Ground after presenting her PPE donation, the First Lady called for support of government to ensuring effective delivery of essential medical equipment to the public hospitals.

She observed that that there is decrease in new cases of Covid-19, but said it does not mean Malawi is cleared of the virus pandemic.

"We should not slacken on observing precautionary measures," she advised.

According to figures shared by the Health Ministry, there is a significant decrease in new cases and deaths in the eastern African nation.

Last month, new Covid-19 cases reached a peak at 2,784 and 104 deaths but since then positive cases have been on decline.

The First Lady said Covid-19 is still aggressive, "so people should continue observing prevention measures."

She also commended frontline health workers in the country for working hard to serve people affected by the virus.

"We are interested as Malawians in building healthcare capacity and ensure that our local health workers, who are our first-line of defence, have necessary tools and materials for their work," she said.

Dowa director of health Peter Makoza said the district has 21 health centres, a district hospital and Mponela Rural Hospital that are in need of PPE, saying the First Lady's donation is "timely."

As of Tuesday, Malawi has recorded 5,576 positive case and 175 deaths while Dowa had 72 cases with two deaths.