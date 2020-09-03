Somalia: Farmaajo Launches Somalia's First Secondary School Curriculum in Three Decades

2 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has on Wednesday officially inaugurated the national curriculum for secondary school students, for the first time since the civil war broke out in 1991.

During the inauguration president, Farmajo was accompanied education minister and Mogadishu mayor at Mohamud Mire high school.

The President distributed textbooks to the students and encouraged them to achieve their personal goals.

"It is a victory that from today our children will learn a combined curriculum that reflects the culture, history and needs of our country. After a long struggle, we have succeeded in the High School Curriculum and we have already launched the Primary and Middle School Curriculum," president Farmajo said.

In the past, schools had to make do with whatever materials came to hand. More than 40 curricula were used across Somalia, creating a hodgepodge of competing education systems in a variety of languages, the government said.

Schools sourced textbooks from more than 10 countries during the civil war and English and Arabic replaced Somali as the language of instruction. Somalia has one of the world's lowest enrolment rates, with only four out of 10 children here in school, according to the United Nations. Education accounted for $16 million out of this year's budget of $344 million.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.