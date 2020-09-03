Somalia: Farmaajo Launches Somalia's First Secondary School Curriculum in Three Decades

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has on Wednesday officially inaugurated the national curriculum for secondary school students, for the first time since the civil war broke out in 1991.

During the inauguration president, Farmajo was accompanied education minister and Mogadishu mayor at Mohamud Mire high school.

The President distributed textbooks to the students and encouraged them to achieve their personal goals.

"It is a victory that from today our children will learn a combined curriculum that reflects the culture, history and needs of our country. After a long struggle, we have succeeded in the High School Curriculum and we have already launched the Primary and Middle School Curriculum," president Farmajo said.

In the past, schools had to make do with whatever materials came to hand. More than 40 curricula were used across Somalia, creating a hodgepodge of competing education systems in a variety of languages, the government said.

Schools sourced textbooks from more than 10 countries during the civil war and English and Arabic replaced Somali as the language of instruction. Somalia has one of the world's lowest enrolment rates, with only four out of 10 children here in school, according to the United Nations. Education accounted for $16 million out of this year's budget of $344 million.