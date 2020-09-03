Sudan: Copts Support Peace Agreement

Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan met, Wednesday, at the Republican Palace, a delegation representing the Copts in Sudan.

The delegation underlined that all Copts support the Peace Agreement signed recently in Juba, between the Government and the Revolutionary Front.

The Coptic delegation expressed hope that the agreement will realize the Sudanese dream of unity, security, stability and development.

Al-Burhan, on his turn, thanked the Sudanese Coptic delegation, affirming that he will spare no efforts to realize peace, security, stability and development, adding that he will support peaceful co-existence among the components of the Sudanese people.