Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives Ambassador of Norway

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Omer Gamar-Eddin, received in his office Wednesday noon the Ambassador of Norway to Sudan on the occasion of the expiry of his office term in the country.

The meeting discussed several issues related to the bilateral relations between the two countries, including the cooperation and coordination in the multilateral international forums.

The Minister has expressed his appreciation of the constructive role that the Kingdom of Norway had continued to play in supporting Sudan, starting from its sponsorship of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement until today.

He expressed Sudan aspiration to strengthen further its relations with Norway, especially in the academic and energy fields, referring to the capabilities obtained by Norway in this field, and the aspiration of Sudan to benefit from them in an optimal way.

The Ambassador of Norway the ambassador expressed his appreciation of the government and people of the Sudan for the hospitality and cooperation he found during his assignment to the country, which lasted for four years.

The two sides agreed to continue cooperation and coordination in international and regional forums.