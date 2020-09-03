Sudan: Joint Committees of Parties Begin Preparation of Matrix to Implement Peace Agreement

Juba — The The committees between the negotiating parties began their work Wednesday at Crown Hotel in Juba, with participation of the head of the mediation team, Tut Gulwak, and the member of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, leader of the two areas' track and the heads of the delegations.

The meeting discussed preparation of a matrix and tables for implementing the peace agreement which was signed last Monday. The meeting reviewed the mediation proposals and visions on the means to reach a transparent matrix to implement the agreement.

Member of the government delegation for the negotiation, Ismail Al-Taj, said that the meeting reflected seriousness of the parties to transforming the agreement into a clear and binding matrix under sponsorship of the mediation.

He pointed out that implementation of the agreement on the ground begins by the matrix, which is the first step to transfer the agreement into a real action plan that can be implemented on the ground.

Al-Taj said that the matrix includes the type of activity and who will do it, the time set for implementation, the provision of financial resources, and the bodies assigned to carry out this activity.

Meanwhile, deputy leader of the People's Movement - North, Yasser Saeed Arman, stated that the meeting was a serious practical step to implement the agreement, describing the agreement as historic and uniting to all components of revolutionary work for the rebuilding and progress in the country.

He said that all parties are now moving internally and externally to provide a new opportunity for the people and they will go ahead in the direction that the people wants.

Arman added that the matrix included the different agreements in all tracks.

Meetings of the joint committees are due to continue to accomplish the matrix in the coming period.