Botswana: Team Sebego Launches Manifesto

Gaborone — "Botswana needs men and women who can transform the football game and restore its integrity," says Botswana Football Association (BFA) presidential candidate, Tebogo Sebego.

Speaking at the launch of Team Sebego manifesto on Tuesday, Sebego said he had assembled a formidable team that had vowed to take football to a greater height.

As such, he called on delegates to vote for his team, which was made up of dynamic and vibrant visionaries, practitioners and enthusiasts.

If voted, he said they would restore Botswana football and improve the standard of play through full participation of all BFA structures.

He said they would ensure that the image of the association was improved, leading to restoration of corporate sector and general stakeholder confidence in Botswana football.

On women football, Sebego said they would transform participation of women and youth at all levels, adding that once elected in office, they would make sure that chairperson of the national women football committee sits in the National Executive Committee, as that would give her advantage to talk about women football.

He said his team's key policy positions would be driven by their legacy as they embark on amongst others strategy development, youth, women and national teams' development.

During his tenure as BFA president in 2012-2016, Sebego said his achievements included several partnerships such as the introduction of blocks and regional empowerment, establishment of women first division and super league.

Furthermore, he said he had managed to secure a vehicle sponsorship for head coach from Barloworld as well as Mascom and BancABC sponsorships.

Sebego said he also managed to strengthen relations with both CAF and FIFA.

Team Sebego is made up of Sebego, who is vying for the presidential position and he will be pitted against incumbent, Maclean Letshwiti and Ookeditse Malesu.

For first vice president, his team has Maokaneng Bontshetse, while other contestants are Ngele Ngele, and Marslow Motlogelwa.

For the second vice president position Masego Nchingane will face Senki Sesinyi and Solomon Ramochotlhwane.

The position of female representative will be contested by Itsholeng Disang, Joy Setshedi, Lobito Ncube and Tsoseletso Magang, while Kesego Okie and Theresa Hirshfeld are vying for the ordinary member's slot.

Meanwhile, date of the BFA elective general assembly has not yet been set following postponement of the initial date due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Source : BOPA