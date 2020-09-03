Zimbabwe: Chiwenga Parly No-Show As More MPs Test Positive for Covid-19

3 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who doubles as the country's health minister, failed to show up to take questions from backbenchers during parliament's question and answer session on Wednesday as Covid-19 takes its toll on parliamentarians.

Speaker Jacob Mudenda told the House that from among cabinet ministers who gave apologies, he did not see the health minister's apology for not coming to parliament.

The Speaker revealed in the House of Assembly that "quite a number of MPs and two staff members had this week tested positive to Covid-19".

He did not name the legislators.

However, VP Chiwenga, appointed to add impetus to national efforts to contain the Covid-19 menace and also try to end a prolonged strike by government hospital nurses, decided to dodge the crucial session.

Said Mudenda, "l did not see any communication from Health minister."

Chiwenga replaced Obadiah Moyo who was in charge of the portfolio prior to his arrest on abuse of office charges linked to a Covid-19 kit procurement scandal.

