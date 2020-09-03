Zimbabwe: Police Appeal for Slain 'John Doe' Identity, Murderers

3 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

Police in Bulawayo are appealing to anyone who could help identify a man who was found murdered at Cowdray Park high density suburb in the city.

Police are also seeking for any links that would have them find John Doe's killers.

The name John Doe is being used in the interim to help the slain man whose real identities are yet to be established.

John Doe was found dead lying in a pool of blood in the early hours of Sunday morning by a passer-by who reported the matter to the police.

In a statement released by police spokesperson for Bulawayo Province, Inspector Abednico Ncube, police are still trying to connect the dots as to what could have happened on the fateful day.

"Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of murder which occurred on the 30th of August 2020 in Luveve, Bulawayo.

"On 31 August 2020 at around 0600 hours, the informant was on his way to work when he saw the body of the now deceased lying on the ground facing downwards in a pool of blood at caravan tuckshops area, Cowdray Park and immediately reported the matter at ZRP Cowdray Park post," said Ncube.

Police officers who attended the scene found the body of "John Doe" facing downwards dressed in blue jean trousers, red t-shirt, brown jacket and black tennis shoes.

The now deceased had one stab wound on the left side of the chest.

Said the police spokesperson, "The body was conveyed to United Bulawayo Hospitals mortuary for postmortem. The accused was not located and investigations are in progress under ZRP Luveve.

"As police, we plead to members of the public with any information which can lead to the arrest of the accused person (s) and identification of the deceased person to come forward."

Meanwhile, Bulawayo police are also hunting for a Mike Mpofu who was allegedly involved in unlawful entry cases in the city's Hillside low density suburb.

The 42-year-old's last known address is 5743 Old Pumula and investigations are conducted by detectives from Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from Hillside.

"Police in Bulawayo are investigating unlawful entry and theft cases in aggravating circumstances, which occurred at Hillside suburb in Bulawayo.

"The police are therefore appealing to anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts to contact CID hillside on (0292) 224964 or (0292) 2242359 or any nearest police station," Ncube said.

