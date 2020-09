Juba — The government delegation for the peace negotiation in Juba, headed by the First Vice - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, will arrive Thursday in Khartoum after the initial signing of the peace agreement with the armed struggle movements.

Lt. Gen. Daglo will hold an important press conference to shed light on the details related to the peace agreement's signing and the arrangements for the final signing of the agreement.