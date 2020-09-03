Sudan and Ethiopia Livestock Ministries Sign Memo of Understanding

2 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Acting Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries, Dr. Adel Farah Idris, has signed on sphere a memorandum of understanding with the Ethiopian Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Dr. Omar Hussein for the control and combat of cross-border diseases.

Dr. Farah noted in a press statement following the signing of the memorandum that it includes the rehabilitation of quarantine, veterinary clinics and checkpoints, along with the establishment of a road between the two countries.

He added that work on controlling cross-border diseases began last year and stopped due to the Corona pandemic and the change in the ministerial structure in Sudan, and that the agreement was activated today.

He pointed to an agreement with the government of Southern Sudan preceded this agreement in the same framework.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding was attended by the representatives of the African Union, IGAD countries, the World Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in Khartoum.

Farah has asserted the importance of coordination between Sudan and neighboring countries in combating cross-borders' diseases, noting that the agreement contributes to stabilizing food security and livelihoods, in addition to preserving natural resources, expressing hope implementing the project soon.

He reviewed the Sudan's technical capabilities in the field of veterinary research, vaccines, drug production and disease-related surveys between the two parties.

For his part, the Ethiopian Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Dr. Omer Hussein, affirmed commitment of Ethiopia to implement the agreement to combat cross-border diseases for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

