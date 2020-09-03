South Africa: Cassper Nyovest Says Not 'Rich Rich' Yet

Popular South African rapper Cassper Nyovest took to social media to speak his mind on how badly he wanted to be a billionaire one day.

The Amademoni hitmaker was responding to a fan who asked him how he sleeps at night knowing that he is "rich rich".

Cassper said he is not as rich as he wants to be yet. The star said for now, he was just "balling".

The entertainer took on to say, "I'm not Rich Rich yet. I'm just balling! Rich Rich is when you own a Jumbo Jet and you hire it out to rappers like me. One day, I'ma be a billionaire though!!!"

With his much-anticipated album, Any Minute Now, left with nine days to drop as it will drop on the 11th of September, he has been giving it much hype on Instagram for fans to be ready for something new.

Briefly.co.za reported that Cassper will drop his upcoming album on 11 September as the album features artists such as his idol Zola 7, Busiswa and YoungstaCPT, among others.

Cassper recently reached 4 million followers on Instagram but his major goal is not just to be 'rich rich' but rather he wants to be a billionaire.

Source: Instagram