Namibia: Marathon Suspension Lifted

World Athletics recently lifted a seven-month suspension for marathon runners to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, but it is doubtful that it will have much effect on Namibian athletes.

Earlier this year World Athletics suspended marathon qualifying events for the Tokyo Olympics from 6 April to 30 November, due to the competition and training disruption caused by Covid-19.

On Tuesday, however, World Athletics announced that it had lifted its suspension from the beginning of September, 'due to concerns over the lack of qualifying opportunities that may be available for road athletes before the qualification period finishes on 31 May 2021.'

Marathon athletes will now be able to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in authorised races which are staged on World Athletics certified courses. This includes an extensive international calendar of Label Races to be held until the end of the year, and includes leading marathons like the London Marathon and the Kosice Peace Marathon next month. The series includes a host of other gold, silver and bronze label events, which are ranked according to their organisational capabilities, but it's highly unlikely that Namibian athletes will feature.

The president of Athletics Namibia, Erwin Naimwaka on Wednesday said it was unlikely that Namibia would benefit from the new arrangement.

"Namibia has never been able to host a qualifying event for the Olympics because we cannot meet the requirements. For instance, we don't have the capacity to carry out the required doping tests," he said.

"Our marathon runners are welcome to compete at these events, but they will have to do so at their own cost, because we don't have the resources to support them," he added.

The only Namibian athlete that has qualified for the Olympics so far is Helalia Johannes, but several other marathon runners could still qualify, including Reinhold Thomas, Alina Armas, Leena Ekandjo, Lavinia Haitope and Ottilie Aimwata.

"I'm an optimist and if our athletes can get the opportunities I'm sure a few more will be able to qualify," Naimwaka said, adding that several more track and field athletes could possibly also make the grade.

"We have a good crop of exciting athletes especially in the sprints and the 400m like Beatrix Masilingi, Danny Boy Geldenhuys, Ernst Narib, Mohamed Bock and Christine Mboma," he said.

The resumption of athletics activities in Namibia, meanwhile, will be dependant on whether the current lockdown will be extended on 12 September, according to Naimwaka.

Äccording to our programme the Grand Prix series was due to resume with a meet in Windhoek on 26 September, but we will now first wait to hear if the lockdown is extended or not. We plan to hold three more legs of the series in Windhoek, Oshakati and Keetmanshoop, as well as the national championships in Windhoek," he said.