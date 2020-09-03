Gambia: The Month of September Should Be the Defining Month for the Gambia

The draft Constitution has been published in the Gazette and the Bill entitled

has been circulated to the National Assembly. It is reported that it would be introduced in the next session of the National Assembly. This would give rise to a historic debate that had never occurred since the Gambia became a sovereign state.

The Constitution of a country is the foundation of a state. A draft constitution of the Republic has never been submitted to Parliamentarians before subjecting it to a Referendum.

Hence Gambians should be ready to prepare for a national discussion of the foundation of the state that the elected representatives will rely on build the Gambia of the future.

Foroyaa will be ready from many angles to ensure all the messages do reach the people.