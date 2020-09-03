Nigeria: Govt Begins Profiling of Women, Children in Borno IDPs Camps

3 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in collaboration with the First Lady's Office has commenced profiling of women and children in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Borno in order to offer them support.

A leader of the delegation from the ministry, Femi Alaka, made this known on Wednesday at a meeting with officials of Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

Mr Alaka said the delegation would give attention to displaced persons in camps along border areas for the support to cushion their sufferings, adding that the issue of gender-based violence would also be looked into.

"We are going to work with SEMA and the state Ministry of Women Affairs to ensure success of the exercise," Mr Alaka said.

He said his team, which could not visit some camps due to security challenges, had already met with coordinators of the camps for the needed information.

In her remarks, the chairperson of SEMA, Yabawa Kolo, lauded the intervention by the ministry and office of the first lady.

She assured the team of the state government's commitment to supporting intervention aimed at ameliorating the suffering of vulnerable people, particularly women and children. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.