Zimbabwe/South Africa: Khama Billiat Answers Critics, Pushes Chiefs Closer to Title

Zimbabwe international forward Khama Billiat answered his critics in style after scoring the only goal of the match to inspire Kaizer Chiefs to within just a win from their first ABSA Premiership title since 2015.

The South African giants posted a 1-0 victory over nine-man Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old forward has come under intense scrutiny in South Africa due to his poor form for Chiefs this season.

Billiat netted the only goal of the game on nine minutes into the first match after being teed-up by Samir Nurkovic.

It was his only second goal of the season and it will go a long way in boosting his confidence after a forgettable campaign.

The Warriors regular could have doubled Chiefs' advantage in the 20th minute when he robbed the ball close to the box but was shouldered before he could pull the trigger.

His winner on Wednesday evening helped Chiefs stay on top of the log with 56 points and a superior three goal difference compared to fellow title contenders, Mamelodi Sundowns who won 3-0 against Polokwane City.

Chippa United finished the match with nine men after Tercious Malepe (67) and Zimbabwean Elvis Moyo (88) received two red cards within a space of 21 minutes for dangerous play.

United remain 12th with 31 points and not entirely safe from finishing 15th, the relegation playoffs spot.

Chiefs will play Baroka in their last match while Sundowns will take on Black Leopards.