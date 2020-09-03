Malawi: Gaba Rescues Orlando As Super Sub With Vital Goal

Orlando Pirates' Malawian hitman Frank 'Gabadinho' Mhango silenced his critics on Wednesday as he came off the bench late to score the winning goal as his club narrowly beat Maritzburg United 1-0 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Mhango, who warmed the bench the better part of the game, was introduced to replace the tired legs of Fortune Makaringe in the 83rd minute.

The goal was Gaba's 15th goal of the season and he is one of the favourites to win the PSL Golden Boot Award but he has to score in the final game on Saturday.

The win has helped Pirates to climb to position four with 49 points from 29 games.

They are tied with Bidvedt Wits and both have a single game to wrap up the season just like the rest of other clubs.

There is also a tie between league leaders Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at the top.

They both have 56 points but Kaizer Chiefs have a better goal difference.

The pint-sized Mhango has been struggling since the restart of the season last month following a Covid break and he has received heavy criticism.