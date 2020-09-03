Nigeria: I Warned Nigerians, Fayose Speaks On New Increase in Petrol Price

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, and a strong critic of Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, has bared his mind on the latest increase in petrol price, stating that he warned Nigerians on the expectations of having Buhari as president during the countdown to the 2015 presidential polls.

Fayose in a statement on his twitter handle, @GovAyoFayose, also questioned the position of members of the Save Nigeria group who protested against the fuel price increase during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2012.

The former governor, who also queried the rationale for the increase, wondered the justification for the increase despite the prevailing drop in world oil price.

He said: "Petrol is now N151.56. The increment was made when other countries are adopting measures to reduce the effects of COVID-19 lockdown on their citizens.

"Just in case those who led the Save Nigeria protests across Nigeria during the PDP government of Jonathan are not aware. I warned."

Vanguard can confirm that the price of petrol has been increased to N151.56 per litre.

This was affirmed by the Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement read; "Please be informed that a new product price adjustment has been effected on our payment platform.

"To this end, the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is now one hundred and fifty-one naira, fifty-six kobo (N151.56k) per litre."

The change in price will take effect from September 2, 2020.

Vanguard News Nigeria.