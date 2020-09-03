Ethiopia: Welcoming the Ethiopian New Year With National Optimism

The Ethiopian New Year to be celebrated on September 11 is coming in on the horizon with a lot of traditional jubilation, festivities and ululation. The keremt season with its torrential rains, huge amount of runoff and floods coupled with landslides will gradually be subsiding with some more rain even in September whereby spring will set in.

The Ethiopian New Year will come in with yellow daisies known as Meskel Flower or Adaye Ababa that carpet the country as a symbol of hope and prosperity. That will be an occasion in which friends in the rural and urban areas will meet as the river floods gradually subside.

The coming year, peoples of Ethiopia will be celebrating the New Year with mixed feelings of happiness and pessimism as they are not so sure of what is in store for them in the upcoming year but the New Year festival will always provide them with an opportunity to get rid of undesirable personal practices that endanger the health and wellbeing of individuals and families.

Normally, it is an occasion of peace and reconciliation and aspirations for better life in the upcoming year.

The fiscal year that has elapsed was compounded by a lot of events some of which will go through the annals of this country for years. The protracted struggle between the promoters of the status quo ante and the reformist government, mushrooming of ethnic conflicts here and there, the conspiracies against the construction of GERD, escalation of venomous propaganda geared towards attempts to balkanize the country, systematic social media war that culminated in huge loss of lives, public and private properties profiled the socio-political activities in the country.

The global proliferation of COVID-19 virus in the second half of the year that has just ended did not spare Ethiopia affecting the entire socio-economic and livelihood of millions. The National Electoral Board was forced by the advent of COVID-19 to transfer the national election with endorsement from HF. the Partial shutdown which resulted in the closure of schools, universities and places of worship and the introduction of working from home in line with the state of emergency seriously changed the landscape of daily life in the country.

The year witnessed a tremendous collaboration and swift response that was accelerated through public-private partnership that helped to partially check on the massive spread of the virus creating a new culture of generosity and concerns for the needy. The meal sharing project launched by Prime Minister Abiy was particularly instrumental in drawing food and sanitation resources that are being distributed to those affected by the spread of COVID-19 virus.

This collaboration was also conspicuously demonstrated in the national campaign of greening the country in which more than 5 billion trees were planted.

Public unrests and brawls that plagued the country over the year due to various reasons related to unmet public needs became a breeding ground for vigilante groups who took the law into their hands by challenging public a safety and security.

Despite all the zigzags and loopholes the country had to cruise through, the peoples of Ethiopia would celebrate the upcoming New Year with a major track of success with the first stage of filling the GERD which vividly demonstrated the tenacity, unity and valor the peoples and government of Ethiopia had exhibited in making history before the eyes of the world and in front of those wished the gloom and doom for this country. Ethiopians and citizens of Ethiopian origin here and in the Diaspora have not only contributed funds towards the completion of the Dam which heralds a bright future for this country but have advocated at the international media in foiling the conspiracy that targeted GERD.

Although COVID-19 has markedly affected the pace of the economic development of the country, the nation has registered commendable achievements in the agricultural sector in which huge expanses of lands were farmed with lowland wheat as a decisive step in import substation and cost recovery in food production.

The regional governments have inaugurated a number of huge irrigation schemes and community focused development programs that were instrumental in meeting some of public demand. New schools, hospitals and other public amenities were constructed and put to use.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Addis Ababa grand projects like Entoto Park and Sheger projects are already changing the physical landscape of the country contributing to the improvement of the climate in the city and as potential tourist attraction centers and for public recreation.

The rapprochement and joint consultations conducted during the year between the competing parties and the party on power showed a glimmer of hope for the expansion of democratic political culture in the future.

The eve of the Ethiopian New Year can be used as an occasion of rectification of errors and shortfalls that were observed during the previous year for better output in the coming. The author of this article would like to seize this opportunity to wish all Ethiopians and citizens of Ethiopian origin here and abroad, MELKAM AMET BAAL, Happy Ethiopian New Year!