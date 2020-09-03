Liberia: Tension Mounts On Capitol Hill

3 September 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Reuben Sei Waylaun

-As Workers Disrupt Session Over Salaries

Normal Legislative session was on Tuesday disrupted due to protest action from workers of the House of Representatives.

Members of that body have just started deliberations in their jammed packed agenda when workers of the House of Representatives stormed the entrance of the Chambers in demand of their Liberian dollar salary which they claimed has not been paid since the beginning of this year.

House of Representatives' Speaker, Dr. Bhofal Chambers upon hearing the noise from outside during the ongoing deliberation stopped and requested that a representation from the angry workers come to make a presentation of their plights.

Making the case for the staff, T. Benjamin Myers said the law passed by members of the House of Representatives to harmonize salaries of lawmakers did not affect them as far as the law is concerned.

Myers said the law was clear when it came to apportioning areas and institutions that will experience harmonization; adding that it was in clear terms that only members of the House of Representatives would have been affected.

Myers in his argument made members of the House to establish that the staff at upper House makes more money as compared to them in the Lower House.

He wants after all investigations are conducted, they want their money paid retroactively.

It can be recalled that recently, staff of the House of Senate also protested for similar actions which draw the attention of the Liberian Senate.

In the same direction, the Speaker of the House of Representatives mandated its committee on Ways, Means and Financial to probe the situation.

The mandate came in a motion raised by Montserrado County electoral district eight lawmaker, Acarous Moses Gray.

In his motion, the Montserrado County lawmaker said the committee should work with four of its members with knowledge in financial matters.

It was based on the motion that Speaker Chambers named Representatives Richard Koon, Dixon Seboe, Johnson N. Gwaikoloand, Rep. Rosannah G.D.H Shaack.

They are to work with their colleagues to ensure that the issues of the adjustment made are the rate at which it was done be presented to the plenary of the House of Representatives to reach a decision on this Thursday.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.