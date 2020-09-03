Liberia: Senate Committee Recommends Confirmation of Paulita Wie

The Senate Committee on Internal Affairs, Good Governance and Reconciliation has recommended to the Plenary of the Liberian Senate that Madam PaulitaWie be confirmed as Deputy Internal Affairs Minister for Urban Affairs.

Madam Wie got reappointed to the position which she earlier resigned from to contest the 2019 Montserrado County senatorial by - election won by opposition candidate Mr. Abraham Darius Dillon.

The committee reports that after examining the nominee's Curriculum Vitae, she has the requisite educational background to work in the position for which she has been nominated by President George Manneh Weah.

The committee says it determines that her policy vision will positively and efficiently impact the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The committee which is headed by Maryland County Senator Gble-bo Brown says that Madam Wie has the working experience and she will perform well.

According to the committee, Madam Wie will proficiently manage the affairs of the position that she has been appointed to, adding that without any reservation, it has unanimously confirmed her as Deputy Minister for Urban Affairs at the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Members of the Committee include Senators J. Gble-bo Brown of Maryland County, Abraham Darius Dillon of Montserrado County and Francis S. Paye of Rivercess County.

Senator Abraham Darius Dillon who defeated the nominee in the past senatorial by - election made the motion that the committee's report be received by plenary and confirmation action be taken in executive.

Madam PaulitaWie, once a Deputy Minister for Urban Affairs at the Ministry of Internal affairs, resigned her post to contest in the Montserrado County Senatorial election on the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change and was defeated by Mr. Dillon.