Liberia: Gblogbewin Community Elects New Leadership

Hundreds of electorate in Gblogbewin Community, Electoral District#15, Montserrado County have elected Mr. Jeremiah Wleh as community chairman, ending a protracted leadership vacuum in the comunity.

Mr. Wleh replaces Mr. Alex Nmah, who had been acting as community chairman up to the election on Sunday, 30 August.

According to the poll results posted at the Bishop Blamo School campus by the election commissioner Teddy Williams, Mr. Jeremiah Wleh received 202 votes, while his rival Sam IbeUkegbu, got 85 votes.

Commissioner Williams disclosed that a total of 287 ballots were printed for the Chairmanship position and out of this amount, 30 votes were invalid.

He also disclosed that during the election process, Mr. Ramsey D. Williams whipped his counterpart Mr. Jaura G. Pelenah with 228 to 70 votes to become the Co-chair.

He said there were a total of 298 valid votes cast I the election for the Co-chair post, while 16 ballots were declared invalid, bringing the total ballot cast to 314.

Commissioner Williams said with the election of new officials, including a community chairlady, among others, preparations are underway to formally induct the elected leadership in office.

Supporters of chairman-elect Mr. Wleh stormed the community in jubilation knocking pot tops and other objects to draw attention of community dwellers that they now have an elected leadership.

The chairman-elect in brief chat with reporters assured the people of Gblogbewin Community that he will uphold the trust and confident they reposed in him, vowing to lobby for development for the community.He called on the defeated candidates to work with the elected leadership for the betterment of Gblogbewin.