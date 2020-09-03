Liberia: Speaker Chambers Probes Salary Scandal At Capitol Building

3 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

House Speaker, Dr. Bhofal Chambers, has constituted a special committee to investigate and forward findings within three working days about concerns raised by some staffers of the House of Representatives about cuts in their salaries and benefits.

In recent times, some staffers of the House of Representatives have been murmuring in the corridors of the Capitol Building about claims of their salaries and benefits been cut.

But legislative pundits at the same Capitol Building have divulged that what some staffers at the Legislature may be experiencing is the outcome of the Liberian Government's adopted policy, in conjunction with the International Monetary Funds (IMF) to harmonize and stabilize the salary grading scheme of all persons on the GOL payroll platform across all three branches of the Liberian Government.

Yesterday, at the Capitol Building in Monrovia, some staffers from the House of Representatives elevated their concerns, when they convened a meeting in the Joint Chambers of the Capitol Building, a mood that attracted the attention and participation of the House's Co-chairman on Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning, Nimba County Representative Jeremiah Koung, along with Montserrado County Representative Dixon Seboe in their bid to speak on the clarity and understanding of the Government standardization and harmonization policy doctrine.

During the meeting in the Joint Chambers of the Legislature, both Rep. Koung and Seboe did not reach a reasoning point with the staffers' concerns, as they (staffers) demanded that they would prefer an action from the Speaker or the Plenary of the House of Representatives, under the stewardship of Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers.

Following the development that ensued from the Joint Chambers meeting, a representative from the Capitol Building workforce, identified as, Benjamin Myers, along with other Capitol Building employees were accompanied by Reps. Koung and Seboe to appeared before the Plenary of the House of Representatives, to acquaint that body with the worker's concerns.

In his presentation on behalf of aggrieved staffers, Mr. Myers contended that cuts in their benefits and salaries needed to be spoken about clearly. Myers stated that a resolution signed by both the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate clearly states that members of the Legislature and the Judiciary particularly judges shall have 31 percent of their salaries cut, excluding staffers.

According to him, the resolution clearly states that such adjustment shall affect Members of the Legislature, noting that salaries of representatives and senators should be affected, not staffers' salaries and benefits, as being experienced for the past one year.

Staffers at the Legislature, including the House of Representatives and the Senate, have reported cuts in salaries and benefits after a salary harmonization scheme by the Government. Recently, on the grounds of the Capitol Building, staffers of the Liberian Senate protested against cuts from their salaries and benefits covering a one-calendar-year period.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.