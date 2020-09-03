Liberia: Cole Launches U.S.$1 Million Loan Scheme

Bong County District #3 Representative Josiah Marvin Cole has launched a one million Liberian Dollars loan scheme for petty marketers in Gbarnga. According to Rep. Cole, the loan program will help local business people in Bong County, many of whom have in the past been allegedly denied by banking institutions and credit unions in supplementing their financial strength for an improved business operation.

Representative Cole told beneficiaries of the loan over the weekend that he decided to venture into loan programs in order to develop their individual lives and build their financial capacity, which will also help build Liberia's underdeveloped economy.

The Bong County lawmaker has promised to provide additional money for the local business people which will target shop and store owners in Bong County.

He states that the loan will not require it as an interest until the beneficiaries become stronger financially.

Some of the beneficiaries extended commendations to the Bong County Representative and promised to improve their local businesses using the money provided.

According to them, for too long they have been forgotten by some leaders in the county, but with the help of Representative Cole, they can now boast of something that will help them to enhance their businesses and gradually contribute to Liberia's economy.

The one million loan agreement is titled "J. Marvin Cole 100 Young Entrepreneurs Economic Empowerment Program."

By Joseph Titus Yekeryan in Bong-Edited by Winston W. Parley