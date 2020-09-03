Liberia: Ex-District# 12 Contestant Provides Micro-Loan

A former contestant for Montserrado County electoral district #12 Michael Williams has provided micro-loans to hundreds of marketers in the district, expressing his desire to re-contest in the district.

Mr. Williams said the loan will not only help the marketers, but drastically reduce suffering of women most of whom, he noted are vulnerable in terms of income generating businesses.

He disclosed that at least 500 women have benefited from the exercise within the district with the sole intent to boosting their economic ability for self-sustainability and growth.

According to him, the prime motive is to enable less-fortunate women make a dramatic change or improvement in their livelihood.

Mr. Williams named women of Redemption, Kesselly Boulevard, and Chicken Soup Factory general markets in the Township of Gardnersville as beneficiaries of his gesture.

Meanwhile, credible information obtained within the district indicates that the former representative candidate had provided scholarships to dozens of underprivileged and deserving students for their role played in the fight against the Coronavirus in Liberia.

He disclosed his intention to re-contest for the district seat is in response to numerous appeals from residents, who still believe in his ability to represent them in the House of Representatives, and have asked him not to abundant them in the midst of degrading political situation within the district since the current lawmaker was elected.

He quotes electorate as blaming underdevelopment of the district to lack of vision and leadership ability by their lawmaker. Disrtict#12 is currently represented by Lawmaker Dr. George Samba.