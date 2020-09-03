Tunisia: Covid-19 - 233 More Infections (Ministry of Health)

2 September 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Health announced, in a press release issued on Wednesday, that as of September 1, 2020, 233 more coronavirus infections have been recorded, including 225 domestic cases, 8 imported cases and 34 cases, already active, tested positive.

Samples were taken from 1,905 cases including 32 were taken from active cases.

The Ministry indicates that since the reopening of the borders on June 27, 2,995 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed, including 560 imported cases, 2,410 local cases and 31 deaths.

The same source reports that 64 patients with COVID-19 are currently admitted to hospitals among whom 20 are in intensive care.

