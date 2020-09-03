Malawi: Mia Announces China-Funded Dual Carriage Route From Lilongwe to Kasungu

2 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Sidik Mia, has announced that President Lazarus Chakwera administration will construct a $50 million dual carriage road from Lilongwe to Kasungu as it gears up to improve the road infrastructure network in the country.

Mia said this on Wednesday by when President Chakwera toured the Area 18 interchange project which is near to be completed.

Addressing journalists in an impromptu interview, Mia said construction works for the dual carriage way will be funded by the Chinese government grant and is expected to commence soon.

Mia said s the project was a further indication of the country's "friendship" with China.

"Increased traffic on our roads requires an appropriate response such as the road construction projects the government will be undertaking," said Mia.

In order to decongest traffic in the City of Lilongwe, the Minister also hinted that government has secured K20 billion support from the Japanese Government to construct a dual carriage from Crossroads Hotel to Bunda Turn-Off through Lilongwe central business area which will among others have modern bridges.

He further said President Chakwera wants government to construct a six lane carriage from the Parliament roundabout to Shoprite and that the European Investment Bank will finance the project.

The construction of another road from Kamuzu International Airport to Mzimba which will link up to Chiweta in Karonga.

President Chakwera on Wednesday morning toured the Area 18 interchange which connects City Centre and Area 49 through Area 18 and Kanengo and City Mall round about.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

