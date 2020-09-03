Angola: Bita to Produce 259,000 Cubic Metres of Water Per Day

2 September 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Bita water collection and treatment project, valued at US$900 million, will have a distribution capacity of 259,000 cubic metres of water per day, the Secretary of State for Water, Lucrécio Costa said Tuesday.

The project, which was due to start work in 2011, will last 40 months and will make it possible the connection of 170,000 houses and is included in the master plan for water supply in the city of Luanda.

In order to carry out the project, Empresa Provincial de Águas de Luanda (EPAL) will collect the water from the Kwanza River, continue to treat it and then go to three distribution centres (CDs), the engineer explained, when he was speaking at the Grande Intervista of the Public Television of Angola (TPA).

Lucrécio Costa, a sector official who has worked in the sector for many years, explained that the Bita water system would be linked to the Luanda south-east project.

When referring to the Candelabro two system, in Luanda province, he said that it would produce 200,000 cubic metres of water, representing 20 percent of the increase in water supply in the capital city, with the other challenge for the capital being to increase the Water Treatment Station (ETA).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.