Angola: Bita to Produce 259,000 Cubic Metres of Water Per Day

Luanda — The Bita water collection and treatment project, valued at US$900 million, will have a distribution capacity of 259,000 cubic metres of water per day, the Secretary of State for Water, Lucrécio Costa said Tuesday.

The project, which was due to start work in 2011, will last 40 months and will make it possible the connection of 170,000 houses and is included in the master plan for water supply in the city of Luanda.

In order to carry out the project, Empresa Provincial de Águas de Luanda (EPAL) will collect the water from the Kwanza River, continue to treat it and then go to three distribution centres (CDs), the engineer explained, when he was speaking at the Grande Intervista of the Public Television of Angola (TPA).

Lucrécio Costa, a sector official who has worked in the sector for many years, explained that the Bita water system would be linked to the Luanda south-east project.

When referring to the Candelabro two system, in Luanda province, he said that it would produce 200,000 cubic metres of water, representing 20 percent of the increase in water supply in the capital city, with the other challenge for the capital being to increase the Water Treatment Station (ETA).