Malawi: Players Union Wants More Members

2 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

The Football Players Union (FPU) says it needs more members so that it can in turn register with FifPro; a world body that looks after the welfare of football players.

Executive Member for the union, Jimmy Zakazaka, has said Malawian football players should understand the importance of joining the union so that their different issues can easily be looked into.

Zakazaka, who is also a registered player agent, was speaking at Mpira Village in Blantyre when captains for all super league sides together with the Football Players Union were meeting the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to register their concerns before the 2020/2021 season commences.

According to FifPro, a national players' union must have a membership of more than 200 football players for it to be affiliated.

"As a union, I want to encourage players to come and register with us. At the moment we intent to affiliate to FifPro but we have less membership.

"For us to work effectively, we need to have more than 200 members. I am glad that captains of all super league sides have heard this message and I hope they will relay the same to their colleagues so that they can come and register with us," explained Zakazaka.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.