Malawi: Players Union Wants More Members

The Football Players Union (FPU) says it needs more members so that it can in turn register with FifPro; a world body that looks after the welfare of football players.

Executive Member for the union, Jimmy Zakazaka, has said Malawian football players should understand the importance of joining the union so that their different issues can easily be looked into.

Zakazaka, who is also a registered player agent, was speaking at Mpira Village in Blantyre when captains for all super league sides together with the Football Players Union were meeting the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to register their concerns before the 2020/2021 season commences.

According to FifPro, a national players' union must have a membership of more than 200 football players for it to be affiliated.

"As a union, I want to encourage players to come and register with us. At the moment we intent to affiliate to FifPro but we have less membership.

"For us to work effectively, we need to have more than 200 members. I am glad that captains of all super league sides have heard this message and I hope they will relay the same to their colleagues so that they can come and register with us," explained Zakazaka.

