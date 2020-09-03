Malawi: Prophet Banda Accused of Running Sex-Driven Religious Cult in South Africa

A woman has made scathing revelations against a South Africa-based but Zambian Prophet Phillip Banda, the leader of Impact for Christ Ministries which has a number of Malawian members.

The lady, a South African, spoke on a televised interview hosted by journalist Solomon Ashoms and Pastor Jay Israel.

The two have been on a campaign of fighting prophets in South Africa who they accuse of fraud, manipulation and sexism.

In the interview monitored by Nyasa Times, the lady said Prophet Banda--who has a church in Johannesburg but was trained by Prophet T.B Joshua--runs a parallel mission house where young girls are kept allegedly to be prepared for ministry.

According to her, she was taken to the Mission House at the age of 16, went through an HIV/Aids test and was promised that she will get married at 27.

"I came to church and the Prophet told me that I had a special calling for ministry, as such, I need to stay at the mission house for spiritual grooming," she said.

She added that the Prophet further told her that she had to stay in the Mission House to stay away from demonic influences outside because she was a special child.

"When I got inside, I found several other girls. My phone was confiscated; to communicate with family, you had to write a letter that went through the Prophet," she said.

She narrated that while she was serving in the choir; she experienced and witnessed heinous things that had nothing to with God.

"I had sex with several guys in church and I was surprised that I never got reprimanded for it. In fact, you will find out, each day, that the guys you have sex with are the ones they get promoted to senior pastoral duties," she said.

She further said that she knows several guys who went through several abortions and, to her, things got normalized because it just became part of life.

Nyasa Times sent a questionnaire to Prophet Banda and by the time of publication, they had not yet responded.

