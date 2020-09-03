Nigeria: Troops Kill Four Bandits in Kaduna - DHQ

3 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Accord on Wednesday killed four suspected bandits in an encounter at Jeka Da Rabi area of Kaduna State along Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Enenche, a major-general, said the troops mobilised to the area and laid ambush following credible intelligence on the movement of bandits from Kachia area.

According to him, the troops made contact with the bandits and engaged them with superior firepower thereby "neutralising" four, while others escaped with gunshots wounds.

"Troops also recovered one AK 47 rifle and five rounds of 9mm ammunition with a magazine.

"Presently, the gallant troops have continued to dominate the general area with aggressive patrols in search of the fleeing bandits.

"The Military High Command congratulates the troops for their dexterity and encourages them to intensify the onslaught against the criminal elements in the country," he said. (NAN)

