Nigeria: How Nigerian Show Promoters, Musicians Can Survive in Times of Covid-19 - AMAMN Amamn President

The President of the Association of Music Artiste Managers of Nigeria (AMAMN), Obasijuade Adedokun, has lamented the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerian show promoters.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos on Tuesday, Mr Adedokun, who was a talent manager for the All Africa's Music Award (AFRIMA) for five years, noted that the pandemic has dimmed the light on live shows within and outside Nigeria.

"There were so many events that were billed to hold this year. I know the Lagos State government was supposed to have an event for Easter. But it couldn't happen. I know there are some couple of concerts that have been slated for this year but couldn't happen.

"When events are being planned, the communications and promotions don't start immediately. The sponsors need to study the year and if you agree with me, the new year for each company is different. This makes it very difficult for show promoters."

According to him, show promoters often invest their own money into promoting an event while waiting on sponsors to get back to them. This, he, says, poses a huge challenge to him and his colleagues.

"Sometimes, sponsors will tell you to go ahead with organising an event whilst promising to pay them after the event. Some will tell you they'll pay 50 per cent upfront for the promotion of the event," he said.

"Unfortunately, when COVID-19 pandemic broke out, nobody could risk it because most companies were packing up and couldn't commit funds. And you know our target audience are basically the youth. Because of the pandemic, it's been difficult to reach out to them."

Mr Adedokun, who is an experienced brand and talent manager, said the pandemic has made it difficult for show promoters to put events together and drive revenue growth.

Way forward

Speaking on the sidelines of his recently launched music interaction network for the music industry professionals and music lovers, 'Show4me', he charged his colleagues and musicians to rise to the occasion by coming up with creative and legal means of generating consistent income even during this pandemic.

"People have moved from having events physically, in large gatherings. In the UK recently, they had an event and made something like a cubicle where people would sit with all the physical distancing and other protocols. There is something presently that some people have started using. You know normally, artists host Instagram live videos, and people watch for free.

"This is why we have created a platform that can help musicians create a profile, upload their music and then sign up to host their own events. The platform will do crowdfunding for you, get people to buy tickets, that's where you will know your true fans. Social media deceives many people. This is why I always say that the fact that you have 20,000 likes does not mean all of them are your true fans. Don't forget that some people buy likes, some people buy followers but, on this platform, people can buy your music and tickets for your concerts and all."

Mr Adedokun, who is also a talent manager for gospel musician Ada Ehi, also said, "The industry needs to wake up. We have a lot of Burna Boys, Davidos, Wizkids, and even people better than these guys. We need to wake up and see beyond our noses."