Liberia: ANC Lawmaker Yekeh Kolubah Reconsidering Exit From Opposition Collaboration, but With Conditions...

Monrovia — Montserrado County District Number 10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah has called on leaders of the collaborating Political Parties to desist Social Media politics and make their opposition stance known.

'We want people who are in America to understand that it is not about sitting up there and talking, it's not about sitting in other counties, come on the ground," Representative Kolubah said.

The ANC lawmaker said African Politics is not about chatroom, its not about Facebook, but rather, about creating awareness, so Liberians and the outside world can know that there is an opposition in this country."

Speaking Wednesday when the CPP Solidarity Brigade led several youths at his home, to make an appeal for him to reconsider his decision to exit the CPP, Representative Kolubah averred that opposition leaders are not willing to defend people associated with them, something he says, does not warrant his association.

Rep. Kolubah said the advocacy by members of the opposition block is aimed at bringing fostering good leadership for Liberia and should equally be the responsibility of those leadership to stand by those who fall in problems. "If we want to made you, stand by us and respect us. Concerns must be raised when we are harassed, you must say something," Representative Kolubah stressed.

The lawmaker said says he is not being supported by anyone in the CPP. "Nobody is giving me money in the CPP. I have my own money, that's why I'm still living in my own place in my district."

While stating that he embraces the concept of the CPP, he says there are underlining conditions that will bring him back.

The CPP Solidarity Brigade, through its Chairman, Byron Browne Jr. Said Liberia is at a crossroad and it was not politically healthy for Representative Kolubah to back off from the collaboration.

"A few days ago, we were shocked to have heard that one of our political leaders Yekeh Kolubah has suspended his membership from the CPP. When our country is at a crossroads, we cannot allow this man to leave the opposition block," Browne, Jr. said.

Added Browne: "We have come to appeal to our lawmaker to see the reason to reconsider his decision to come back in the soonest possible time."

Byron described Rep. Kolubah is a key factor to the opposition block and his decision had placed the ruling government in a joyous state. However, Representative Kolubah said the move by the CPP Solidarity Brigade was the first of its kind since being pushed around by the government for advocating.

Rep. Kolubah promised to give the appeal serious consideration but noted that such a decision will be made known soon. "I appreciate the coming of you people today and that of Dillon yesterday; your request is something we need to work on, but I will not let you down," Representative Kolubah noted. "We need to work together as a team and give each other assurance."

Until leaders of CPP accept these conditions, Representative Kolubah said, he is still studying his return.

This is the first time Representative Kolubah has voiced out his reservations, since his return from Grand Gedeh County, where he and the Political leader of Collaborating Political Party, Alexander B. Cummings came under attack.

Rep. Kolubah attributed his decision to speak out, to the concern shown him by the CPP Solidarity Brigade. He said he does not have to be elected the second time before advocating for Liberia, but wants to set a precedent.

"It is because of you I am speaking to the press since I returned from Grand Gedeh. We will come up with our decision in the coming days. We will inform Liberians on our decision. We will work together, but our leaders need to take the bold steps," Representative Kubah concluded.