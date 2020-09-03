Liberia: CSA Slams 'Forbidden' Civil Servants' Conduct

Monrovia — The Civil Service Agency (CSA) says it is becoming increasingly concerned about the growing disregard for the authority and regulations of the Agency by some Civil Servants, who are choosing to engage in conduct forbidden by civil service regulations as well as ignore established grievance processes by seeking to settle their grievances or organize under the Decent Work Act (Liberia's Labor Laws), rather than through the Standing Orders and the Human Resource Management Policy of the Civil Service.

Civil Servant, as defined by the Civil Service Agency Act of 1973, includes but are not limited to the following: Bailiffs, Messengers, Chauffeurs, Caretakers, Matrons, Janitors, General Clerical, Clerks of Court, Office Equipment Operators, Supply Officers, Customs and Revenue Officer, Purchasing Officers, Record Clerks, Collectors of Customs, Collectors of Internal Revenues, Bookkeepers, Engineers, Educators, Medical Doctors, Social and Natural Scientists, Lawyers, Auditors, Accountants, Librarians, Social Workers, Career Foreign Service Officers, Nurses, Artisans and Craftsmen, Administrative Assistants, Executive Secretaries, Directors, Assistant Directors, Chief Clerks, etc.

In a statement Wednesday, the CSA said, it its view, the situation may be due to a lack of information and understanding regarding your rights and obligations as Civil Servants.

Chapter 66 of the Executive Law of 1973 established the Civil Service Agency and defined among its functions (66.3) the issuance, with the approval of the President, rules and regulations setting forth the conditions of employment for all Civil Servants and protecting the interests and rights of Civil Servants through the objective administration and enforcement of the provisions of the Act and any rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. In this regard, the Standing Orders of the Civil Service, signed by the President of Liberia, supported by the Humana Resource Management Policy of the Civil Service, represents the rules and regulations that govern the conduct as well as addresses the grievances of Civil Servants.

The Decent Work Act (Liberia's Labor Law) does not apply to Civil Servants and organizations for and of Civil Servants. Issues affecting all Civil Servants are addressed through processes prescribed in the Standing Orders and the Human Resource Management Policy. According to Section 6.1.2 of the Civil Service Standing Orders, "It shall be the responsibility of any employee who considers that he/she has a grievance to ensure that in pursuing their grievance, he/she adheres to the grievance procedures. Failure to comply may result in the complaint being disallowed".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As Civil Servants, you are advised to familiarize yourselves with the Standing Orders and the Human Resource Management Policy of the Civil Service, which are available at your respective Human Resource Offices, at the CSA, and on our website at www.csa.gov.lr. We are also urging you to abide by the provisions of those instruments, while also being confident we will continue to fulfill our obligations to you, as Civil Servants. Section 6.1.1 of the Standing Orders for the Civil Service provides that "It is the Government's Policy that full and fair consideration shall be given when an employee or group of employees allege that they have been unfairly treated in the course of their work.

Within the framework of existing regulations, every effort shall be made to arrive at an agreed solution of mutual satisfaction to both employees and Government" In this direction, we are pleases to inform you that the Examining Committee of the CSA, the independent grievance panel that hears and rules in complaints/cases filed by Civil Servants, is resuming its work, after months of suspension, due to the COVID 19 Pandemic. The Management of the CSA are also available to address all other concerns you may have regarding management, employment, pay, and other issues of concern to Civil Servants.