Liberia: Ruling CDC Must Pay Attention to Recurring Signals of Discontentment

FOR THE PAST COUPLE of years, anyone criticizing the George Weah-led government have been labeled "enemies of the state".

VALID CONCERNS over the controversial Eton and EBOMAF failed loans were dismissed and anyone offering suggestions or critical comments were seen as being against the interest of the government's pro-poor agenda.

OVER THE PAST few weeks, in the buildup to the December 8 Midterm Senatorial elections, several founding members of the party who had been with the party from its opposition days have been coming out of the shadows to voice their concerns and frustration about the changing trend and direction the party appears to be taking, away from the original principles and ideals that drove many young people on board the caravan of a grassroot movement trumpeting change for hope.

AT LEAST FOUR registered members of the party, have joined the list of contenders looking to unseat the incumbent Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon.

JAMIMA WOLOKOLLIE, a former Deputy Minister of Commerce, Vah Isaac Tukpah, chairman emeritus of CDC-USA, Madam J. Siah Tandanpolie, daughter of late Rep. Moses Tandanpolie and Phil Tarpeh Dixon, former Deputy Minister of Labor have all made their intentions known of contesting the Montserrado County Senatorial seat.

OVER THE PAST FEW WEEKS, all four have raised concerns that they are unhappy about the direction the party is taking.

ATTY. DIXON SPEAKING to FrontPageAfrica this week expressed that he is unhappy with the manner in which things have been unfolding in the CDC, especially as it relates to the primary process that brought about the selection of Montserrado County District 5 Representative Thomas Fallah as the CDC Senatorial aspirant for the December 8 special election.

ATTY. DIXON SAID: "It is no secret that massive discontent has marred the conferral of the CDC ticket for Montserrado on Hon. Thomas Fallah. At least one Deputy Minister raised concern and got expelled. A Vice Chair of the party resigned his party post. Another female partisan has announced intention to contest. Thousands of partisans are disenchanted and angry. My petition to contest represents the actual will of thousands of well-meaning partisans and other citizens of Montserrado."

DIXON BELIEVES the putting Rep. Fallah on the CDC ticket is a mistake that the party would later regret. He wondered he wasn't afforded the opportunity this time after he was asked to back off the race in 2019 on ground that the party wanted to field a female candidate. "I feel that the party made a mistake in not placing me on the ticket, a view with which the electorate confirmed, giving the CDC our first ever electoral loss for the Montserrado Senate since being formed. The fact that our today's slate of 15 candidates contains no female makes me to wonder whether female sentiment then cited was genuine or whether it was simply a convenient tool to get me excluded," he said.

WOLOKOLLIE FOR HER PART, said of the primary process: "This process has not been transparent from the side of the CDC and I stand by my words. But they will choose me because I am bringing out all the ills that have happened in the party. It is just right to do that. People in Liberia are known for not correcting the wrongs, so when something happened they will say just leave it. It is wrong and we must correct the wrong go move forward. But if we keep doing the same things over and over we are going to get the same results over and over."

TANDANPOLIE went a step further by stating that the CDC is yet to fulfill their mandates to the Liberia people and are also chasing out partisans who remind them; cited dismissed Deputy Commerce Ministry Jemima Wolokollie who was also a staunch member of the party. "If you as a parent you born a child instead of you setting a good example for the child and you don't, in that home you and the child will default. You will see some clashes, you will see some difference and that is definitely what has been happening."

TUKPAH, in a recent FrontPageAfrica interview averred that the party has lost its way and deviated from the norms of reality on its foundation. "I have resigned from the CDC and I am running as an independent candidate. I made that decision because I am in strong disagreement with the governance of the CDC-led government. The government departed from the fundamental philosophy of CDC and its core values," he told FrontPageAfrica.

NOW IN ITS THIRD year in office, the ruling CDC must know by now that Liberia's success or failure rests on the government of the day. No Liberian wants President Weah and his government to fail. Those raising issues and speaking truth to power are simply unhappy that a government with so much promise is allowing itself to self-destruct at a rapidly growing pace simply because those at the helm have failed to hear the cries of those languishing at the bottom of the economic ladder, the very people who stood under the sun and heavy downpour of rain to ensure that President Weah reached the much sought promise land he now governs.

THE SAGA of the Eton and Ebomaf failed loan should offer a constant reminder that all those who spoke against at the time were not against the government per se but simply saw something wrong; they were not enemies of the state but Liberians wanting the best for Liberia and the best for the ruling CDC.

RECENT UTTERANCES from partisans with long history and association with the party is not just a case of chickens coming home to roost, but rather one of immense importance to a party heading into a crucial election marred by unanswered questions and uncertainties.

RONALD REAGAN, THE 40 President of the Uniited States of America once said: "The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things. He is the one that gets the people to do the greatest things."

THERE ARE A LOT of lessons and experiences from the past two years for President Weah and the ruling party to decipher, learn from and make adjustments.

THE MESSAGES coming from familiar voices within the party should open the eyes of the President and his kitchen cabinet to the unfolding realities now putting the party in danger ahead of the December 8 ballot.

THIS IS NOT the time to be throwing labels around critics and branding them as enemies. Liberia is the only country Liberians know, regardless of how far away circumstances have taken them. If the current government fails to heed the writings on the wall from outside and within, it is only a matter of time before the fate that doomed its predecessors begins to show its ugly face.