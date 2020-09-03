Liberia: Civil Society Council Condemns Just Ended Nimba County's 'Flaw' Council Sitting

Sanniquellie — The National Civil Society Council of Liberia (CSCL)- Nimba chapter, has denounced the just ended Nimba County council Sitting for what it called the wrongful procedures and undemocratic tendencies exhibited by officials during the event.

The 2020/2021 county sitting, following several postponements was finally held in August and key among the decision reached were the election of the Project Management Committee (PMC) members and the adoption of a resolution on the expenditure of the county social development fund which was disbursed by Arcelor Mittal Steel and the Government of Liberia.

The PMC Election

During the PMC election, Harris Yeanamie, an office staff of Senator Prince Johnson was elected as head of the PMC, Mr. Sam Ta-Kruah, a staff of Representative Gonpu Kargon (District #4, Nimba County) as treasurer and Mr. Richard Nyeingar, also a staff of Rep. Roger Domah (District #7, Nimba County) as comptroller.

In the wake of the event, the CSCL- Nimba chapter says the entire process was marred by flaws.

"We observed that the election was free but undemocratic, oppressive and not transparent as the entire processes were politically stage managed. We are therefore very concerned and afraid that if a County Council Sitting for PMC election and approval/resolution of activities held under the watchful eyes of the media, CSOs and others can be oppressive and not transparent, it's very likely that same shall border upon the effective and transparent implementation framework of the resolution," the CSO council said in a statement read by John Alexander Nyahn, Executive Director of CHESS-Liberia.

The group, in the statement endorsed by the Chairperson of the National Civil Society Council of Liberia, Loretta Aletha Pope Kai, claimed that the delegates were coerced to vote for the PMC members as they were threatened to be dismissed from their jobs by Senator Prince Johnson, who served as the presiding officer and Chairman of the County's legislative Caucus.

In addition, they noted that candidates were not given the opportunity to present their platform, implying that all candidates were not cross-examined by the delegates, something the group says contravenes national and international elections best practices.

Said the group: "Even though the funds under discussion is a nonpartisan's fund generated from Nimba's natural resources, but we observed the undemocratic posture and open threats from Senator Prince Y. Johnson directed at District Commissioners and City Mayors including other delegates that this is a government of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and any delegates who refuses to support their interest candidates will be dismissed. This account compromised the independence and transparent nature of the process."

'Pre-prepared and Imposed Resolution'

Touching on other aspects of the Sitting, the group stated that the meeting was conducted without the reading and adoption of an agenda and no past financial report was made, something that is in blatant violation of the 2018 Local Government Act.

"This contravenes the principles of accountability and transparency, and undermine the obligation of duty bearers to citizens and limit participation and opportunity for informed decision making," it added.

Recommendations

In its recommendations, the CSCL-Nimba Chapter said in order to reduce the ambiguity and the political nature of the county council sitting, article 10 sub section E of the 2019-20 National Budget law should be amended to include an independent person presiding over the County Council Sitting.

The group also called for the amendment of the budget law to include a procurement and logistics officers within the PMC to ensure independence and clearer roles and responsibilities.

It furthered: "That each District Project Management Team is immediately reactivated to include civil society representatives and disable community. That PMC provide with immediate effectives past performance reports to include financial and narrative for the period 2019/20 for public and professional use in the name of ensuring transparency and accountability of the funds."

In addition, the CSOs Council called for a peace and reconciliation dialogue to be hosted by the CSOs Council of Liberia Nimba Chapter and made a passionate appeal to the government and political parties to timely reframe from politicization of the County Social Development Funds, but ensure that all process consistently focus on ending the socio-economic and poorer conditions affecting marginalized Nimbaians.

On the same front, the Nimba County CSOs Council is urging all national and grassroots Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Community Based Organizations (CBOs) operating in Nimba to reinforce their respective thematic commitments to ensure transparency and accountability of the 2020/21 CSDF resolution implementation for the attainment of its objective and to secure inclusive and sustainable development in Nimba.

"We call on both the Nimba Legislative Caucus, County Leadership, the PMC and most importantly the ordinary citizens not to lose sight of the MDA and County Social Development Funds Objective: to ensure that, while foreign companies are able to generate a profit from their investment in the extraction of Liberia's resources, the country and its citizens must benefit as well," the group added.

The group also pledged its commitment to support the implementation framework aimed at consolidating the strategic development interventions for designated communities and ensure that quality and impactful deliverable are obtained.

"The Council in this light volunteer to contribute its members' professional expertise to the process at no cost to the PMC and the County."