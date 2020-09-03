Liberia: Senate Judiciary Committee Drags Feet Over Probe of Cllr. Nwabudike's 'Illegal Stay' At LACC As Chairman

Monrovia — It's been more than two months since Plenary of the Liberian Senate mandated its Committee on Judiciary to investigate a concern raised by Senator Abraham Darius Dillon over the "Illegal stay" of Cllr. A. Ndubuisi Nwabudike as chairman of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

The Senate plenary mandate to the committee was to investigate the controversy surrounding the citizenship of the LACC chairman but the committee chaired by Senator Varney Sherman of Grand Cape Mount County has made no progress.

On many occasions when the Judiciary committee was being asked to report its findings and recommendations to the Senate plenary, there has always being an excuse about lack of attendance for meeting by committee members.

Months back, Senator Dillon wrote the plenary seeking its intervention into the appointment of Mr. Nwadibuke as head of the LACC in the wake of controversy surrounding his citizenship especially amid his rejection as chairman of the National Elections Commission by the senate.

The Senate Judiciary Committee members include; Senator Sherman (UP-Grand Cape Mount County) Chair, Senator Morris Saytumah (UP-Bomi County) Co-chair and Steve Zargo (LP-Lofa County) amongst others.

Senator Dillon, in his communication to the Plenary stated that Part IV Section 6.3 of the Act creating the LACC requires that only citizens of Liberia are eligible to serve as Commissioner of the anti-graft institution, and Cllr. Nwabudike, as Chairman does not meet the criteria.

Due to the failure of the committee to make progress, Senator Albert Chie, Senate Pro-Tempore of the senate took charge of the investigation mandate and promised to allow the Senate leadership to handle the matter.

President Weah withdraws Ndubuisi

In a letter to the leadership of the Senate on Thursday, April 2, 2020, President Weah wrote: "I do hereby withdraw the nomination of Cllr A. Ndubuisi Nwabudike, Chairman designate, National Elections Commission, Cllr Edwin K. Martin, Chairperson designate Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, respectively... "

President Weah's decision to withdraw the nomination of Cllr Nwabudike was the culmination of nearly a week of fierce backlash from all sectors of the Liberian society including some members of his ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Cllr Nwabudike who currently heads the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), faced a a tough examination for confirmation before the Senate Committee.

Senators challenged the naturalization of Nwabudike's citizenship in Liberia from his birth country of Nigeria and dug major holes in his testimony and documentation.

Even while the NEC nominee was facing unprecedented grilling in the Senate Committee, the opposition bloc known as the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Nobel Laureate, Leymah Gbowee and former Liberian Ambassador to the UN Mr. Lewis Brown called for the President to withdraw the nomination which had turned "toxic".

In a published open letter addressed to President Weah, former Foreign Minister Madam Olubanke-King Akerele opposed the nomination of Cllr Nwabudike "... Thus the imperatives of being a Liberian born to hold such a position that determines election results should prove paramount, even if the law does not spell it out explicitly as such."

Mr. Brown continue: "It is clearly prudent. As such, it is imperative that there should be broad consultations with relevant stakeholders, in choosing the proposed nominee. Lastly Mr. President, the Nominee will have to supervise a referendum on dual citizenship in which he has direct interest and therefore issues of impartiality can be expected to arise. Would he not, in fact, have to recuse himself from such a process?"

Bar Association expulsion of Cllr Ndubuisi membership

As if his withdrawal was not enough, the Liberia Bar Association in June expelled Cllr. Nwabudike's membership from the LNBA.

In a statement issued by the bar association, they said their reason was backed by the doubt raised by the Senate over the citizenship of Cllr. Nwabudike which by extension, cast a very dark cloud over the integrity and credibility of the Liberian National Bar Association and the Judiciary in evaluating applicants for admission into the legal profession.

"The LNBA felt duty bound to investigate and find out what the truth is relative to Cllr. Nwabudike's Liberian citizenship. Therefore, the National Executive Council of the Liberian National Bar met and mandated the President of the Liberian National Bar Association to instruct the Grievance and Ethics Committee to launch a full-scale investigation into this matter."

The Bar continued: "As a professional body, the LNBA is under a duty at all times to constantly monitor and evaluate the moral and professional conduct of its members based on information acquired through complaints by individuals or through the public."