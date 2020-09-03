Liberia: CDC Opens Trust Fund to Combat Rape in Liberia, Support Survivors

press release

Monrovia — The Coalition for Democratic Change lauds the formation of an inter-ministerial taskforce on SGBV, which was constituted by the President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency George M. Weah.

Speaking recently, the President summoned the combined efforts of various branches of government--the Executive, Legislature, Judiciary--as well as the civil society to stop rape in the country.

President Weah made the assertion on Monday, August 31, 2020, when he spoke to the media after receiving a roadmap dossier from the inter-ministerial taskforce on SGBV at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

The President's formation of an inter-ministerial taskforce mandated to put into place a technical team comprising relevant stakeholders that regularly discuss, consult and provide concrete and enforceable recommendations on enhancing the fight against SGBV, signals the urgencies and priority the government of Liberia has placed on the fight to eradicate sexual violence against women.

The leadership of the Coalition for Democratic Change also welcomes the President's call on all actors to join the fight against rape and SGBV, emphasizing the fact further that; "Rape is a serious issue that needs to be weeded out of society.

Inspired by this patriotic call, the National Executive Committee of the Coalition for Democratic Change, which convened recently at its National Headquarters in Congo Town, has acted to create a TRUST FUND to ERADICATE RAPE & Boost Support for VICTIMS of SEXUAL ASSAULT.

Subsequently, an Afriland account #0201650102-73 (US$ account), and Liberian dollar account #0101650102-25 has been created and dedicated to supporting victims of rape and sexual assaults.

Under this program, the party will assist with needed support to help victims receive psychological counseling, work with other stakeholders to acquire needed legal assistance, health care, etc for deserving victims.

In appreciation and response to the President's national call, the leadership of the Coalition for Democratic Change has taken additional steps to name a CDC Special Legal Taskforce comprising team of lawyers prepared to provide prosecutorial support and defense of victims of rape in a court of competent jurisdiction, ensuring no one irrespective of status, rapes a girl-child or boy-child with impunity.

In this way, the party hopes a clear and concise message of zero-tolerance would have been sent to all members of the tripartite Coalition for Democratic Change and Liberians in general against the clear and present danger of sexual violence, which must never be tolerated no matter who's involved.

The Coalition for Democratic Change calls on all its partisans to support this initiative as an institutional emergency determined to protect our young girls and boys who're the future and lifeline of our country.

CDC responds to NEC's Ruling on the outcome of Maryland County Primaries.

On the other hand, on August 31, 2020, the National Elections Commission ruled restricting the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to field an NPP candidate in Maryland County in the Mid-term Senatorial election.

Whilst the Elections Commission did not specifically name any individual as having right to the seat, the Coalition for Democratic Change excepted to the ruling on grounds that said ruling contradicts the framework agreement that binds the three parties and earlier rulings of the Elections Commission. The Coalition has therefore appealed to the supreme Court.

We call on all our partisans to continue field work accross the country supportive of all the Coalition candidates duly certificated as a result of the Coalition primaries conducted.

Lastly, the Coalition for Democratic Change calls on all its partisans across the country to remain focused and fully engaged with all delegated tasks and obligations in line with the party's victorious agenda towards December.

In conclusion, the party reassures all members, especially supporters and sympathizers, especially in Maryland that only Coalition members are eligible to contest on the Coalition ticket in the pending senatorial election to be held on December 8.