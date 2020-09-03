Liberia: Notorious Armed Robber Yet to Be Arraigned Before Court Three Weeks of Capture By Police

Monrovia — It's been almost a month since notorious armed robber, Kesselly Mulbah alias Kezo, was taken down by police in a fire exchange in Diggsville after one of his robbery sprees that led to the death of a community watchdog member, but the well-known armed robber who survived the bullets is yet to be forwarded to court by the police.

Responding to an FPA inquiry over the delay in ensuring justice, Police Spokesman, Moses Carter said Kesselly is still receiving medical attention at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center and the police is "giving the doctors the benefit of the doubt."

Mr. Carter said Kesselly's kneecap got badly damaged during the shootout and he may loss a leg.

Kesselly's latest armed robbery incident that landed him at the JFK pending being arraigned before court occurred on August 14 when he and his team terrorized members of the Diggsville Community.

Police said he murdered a security officer identified as Vafoday Kamara while trying to escape the scene.

Mr. Carter also disclosed that Kesselly was involved in another armed robbery incident in March this year in which they robbed Facia L. McCauley in the Baptist Seminary Community on the Robertsfield Highway and made away with the Silver RAV-4 Jeep which he used in several other armed robberies, including the latest one in Diggsville.

Mulbah was incarcerated in April of 2018, for suspected robbery and criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of fire arms and theft of property.

He was, however, mysteriously released from the Monrovia Central Prison in March 2019.

According to court records, which was later confirmed by the Assistant Minister for Bureau of correction and Rehabilitation, at the Ministry of Justice, Eddie Tarawale's, a Writ issued by Criminal Court' D' Judge Sikajipo A. Wollo dated March 11, 2019 was submitted to the Justice Ministry ordered the release of Mr. Kesselly. "You are hereby commanded to release the living body of Kesselly Mulbah to be identified of the city of Monrovia charged with the offense of armed robbery and criminal conspiracy who has been charged by due process," the writ said.

He was released after Ernest Kezellee, Forkpayea Kessellee and Korto Kezzelle on 7 of March 2019, signed a Criminal Appearance Bond and promised to make him available at any time the Court needed him to stand trial.

His release was approved by Judge Sikajipo Wollor.

Following Mulbah's release, on April 1, 2019, Judge Wollor wrote a Letter to the Deputy Director of Police for Crimes Service Division (CSD) Interpol Affair, Prince Mulbah, to release a Black Pathfinder Jeep allegedly owed by the him.

What remains unclear is how the case was dismissed after his temporary release from detention.

On 23 July 2008, President, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, signed into law an Act amending the Penal Law of 1976, which make the crimes of armed robbery a non-bailable capital offence, punishable by hanging.

It, however, not clear the grounds on which Judge Wollor ordered the release of suspect Mulbah and the subsequent release of his vehicle.