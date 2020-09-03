Ethiopians Overseas - Keep Up the Good Work in Supporting Your Homeland for a Better Future

While there are few but loud members of the Ethiopian Diaspora who always try to tarnish their country's image in foreign lands as has been witnessed in recent times, there are also the majority of the Ethiopian Diaspora who have been relentlessly supporting their country's struggle to ensure better lives for its citizens and build the national image.

More than ever, Ethiopia needs the support of these members of the Diaspora scattered around the world to realize its journey to development and prosperity. The country needs their expertise, financial, and moral support.

According to various sources, there are more than three million people of Ethiopian origin around the world. This number is equivalent to the population of many countries in the world hence, the potential goes without saying.

Certainly, the Ethiopian Diaspora has been demonstrating its support to its homeland in several critical occasions. And it has to be thanked for its fruitful contribution. As the country is undertaking an overall social and economic reform, this support is needed more than ever and in a sustainable manner.

The first thing Ethiopians overseas could do is that they should send the remittance money through a legal means so that the foreign exchange goes directly to the government to be invested in critical issues. They should also further invest their expertise to speed up the country's effort to realize economic and technological transformation. The Diaspora should actively take part in various investment activities and the government's effort to create jobs for the rapidly growing youth population.

Further, Ethiopians overseas should support the construction of megaprojects as well. In this regard, they have to repeat what they have been doing in supporting the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) over the last nine years.

During this time, the Diaspora has been supporting GERD's construction by granting finance and buying bonds. Overall, members of the Diaspora have been able to contribute 42 million USD in the form of bond sells and financial grant. According to the report by the Ethiopian Diaspora Agency, starting from the previous budget up to the finalization of the first phase water impoundment, Ethiopians overseas have contributed 800,000 USD for the construction of GERD. Next year, the government is planning to earn up to 200 million Birr in its quest to finalize the construction of Africa's largest hydropower dam.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moreover, during the GERD negotiation, the Diaspora community has conducted an enormous contribution through effective public diplomacy in English, French and Arabic languages. This has helped the world community to listen to Ethiopia's side of the story and the fact that it has no intention to harm the interests of down riparian countries than pursuing its own development by constructing the Dam.

The Diaspora has also made more than 300 million Birr worth of martial and financial support for Ethiopia's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Added to that, members of the Ethiopian Community Association in the United States have been playing their part in clearing up misinformation so that misinformed US senators get a clear picture of what is going in Ethiopia.

The country is launching and has been undertaking various mega projects. In addition, the GERD negotiations are also underway. Hence, the relentless support of the Diaspora is needed more than ever. Through unity, we will realize a better future for our country.