Ethiopia: LLRP to Benefit Over 2.5 Million People

The Lowlands Livelihood Resilience Project (LLRP) will benefit more than 2.5 million people, the Ministry of Peace announced.

Project Coordinator Seid Omer told The Ethiopian Herald that the LLRP project, which was launched in January 2019, is expected to enter the execution phase to benefit pastoral communities soon.

The main objective of the LLRP project is to improve the livelihood resilience of pastoral and agro-pastoral communities in Ethiopia, Seid added.

"The project attempts to address four major bottlenecks, low productivity and limited market linkages, high vulnerability of prevailing livelihoods, limited livelihood diversification opportunities, and limited social and economic service delivery".

This project has been implemented for the past six years and it will now be implemented in 100 selected Woreds of Somali, Afar, Oromia, SNNPR, Gambela, and Benshangul Gumuz States with a total cost of 451 million USD, according to him.

IDA and IFAD have financed the project contributing 350 million USD and 90 million USD respectively. Apart from this, the community is also expected to contribute 11 million USD in cash and kind, he said.

The allocated budget helps to conduct integrated rangeland development and management, improve livelihoods, livelihood diversification and basic services, and build the capacity of institutions, he said adding the project will highly benefit women and youths.

The Pastoral Community Development Project (PCDP) that has been implemented for 15 years (2003 to 2018) in three phases targets improving the livelihoods of pastoralists and agro-pastoralists in terms of growth and stability, health, nutrition, education status, among others.

In addition to the PCDP, another project with a total capital of 254.1 million USD was effective and benefited 4.5 million peoples residing in Somali, Afar, SNNP, and Oromia states.

Accordingly, World Bank, IFAD, and project areas residents contributed the stated amount of budget in which the project covered 1087 Kebeles within 117 Woredas. The project enables accomplishing various public institutions such as drinking water, education, health, small-scale irrigation, and community road constructions based on public interest.