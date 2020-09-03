Nigeria Risks Loss of $600m On Imported Meters

3 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Peter Uzoho

Nigeria may lose over $600 million to capital flight in favour of China in addition to hurting the local content pursuit with the recent presidential approval to defer for one year, the 35 per cent import taxes on three million pre-paid electricity meters, which are to be imported into the country, the meter manufacturers in the country have warned.

The domestic meter manufacturers under the aegis of Electricity Meter Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (EMMAN) said such approval was a disincentive and inimical to the development of local capacity in the downstream sector of the country's power industry and appealed to the president to review the decision.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last week approved a one-year deferment of the 35 per cent import adjustment tax (levy) imposed on fully built unit (FBU) electricity meters HS Code 9028.30.00.00 under the 2019 fiscal policy measures for the implementation of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) common external tariff (CET) 2017 - 2022.

The approval which was to help close the metering gap in the nation's electricity sector, followed a request by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, to support the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to roll out three million electricity meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) framework.

MAP scheme is a gradual up-scaling of the patronage of local manufacturers of electricity meters with an initial minimum local content of 30 per cent with the potential of significant job creation in the area of meter assembly, installation and maintenance.

Advancing the position of the association in a statement issued yesterday, the Chairman of Momas Electricity Meters Manufacturing Limited (MEMMCOL), Mr. Kola Balogun, said that the 35 per cent levy was the only protection available to them in the sector, which according to him, was not peculiar to the sector alone.

Balogun said the removal was an indication that the government was more disposed to favouring importation to the detriment of the country's local industry.

"The implication of this is that over $600million would be exported to China to import the approved three million meters. This means that we would further be developing another country's economy and increase unemployment, poverty and underdevelopment in our country.

"We are bold to emphatically say that we at MEMMCOL, have the local capability to bridge the metering gap if the right policy is put in place. This can be by way of financial intervention by the government whereby certain agreed percentage of the cost of meter supply would be advanced to us like the importers do with the Chinese, and upon completion of installation balance payment would be made to us", he said.

The meter manufacturers also said that the directive to defer 35 per cent import duties on importation of pre-paid meters was an incentive for mass importation of pre-paid meters as against upscaling of production capacity of Nigeria in pre-paid meters.

According to EMMAN, the local manufacturers are not being patronised by off-takers at the downstream of the power sector value chain because they are not prepared to cut corners.

The association noted that it believes that the presidential approval of tax deferment on importation of three million finished electricity meters would have negative effects on the power sector, arguing that allowing such decision to run for a year would jeopardise government's efforts at industrialising the country.

The group stressed that the deferment might set back the development that was already on ground while the decision would dampen the hope of the local manufacturers as well as cripple the anticipated growth in the sector.

It noted that as an in-depth manufacturer in the sector, it takes an average of three months to set up SKD (Semi Knock Down (SKD)/ Complete Knock Down (CKD) factory.

The association, however, advised the federal government to encouraged importers to set up factories so as to create a value chain that would provide employment opportunities to Nigerians.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.