Kenya: Man Charged for Claiming to Be Westgate Terror Attacker

3 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Titus Ominde

A man accused of lying to police officers that he was among al-Shabaab terrorists who attacked the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi in 2013, during which at least 67 people were killed, was on Tuesday charged in an Eldoret court with making a false statement and creating alarm.

He was also charged with being in possession of literature that appeared to glorify terrorism.

Mr Mathew Kiplangat Ng'eno, alias Jamal Mohammed, pleaded guilty to impersonating a Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer.

While appearing before Eldoret Senior Resident Magistrate Emily Kigen, Mr Ng'eno also pleaded guilty to forging a certificate of good conduct. He however denied being in possession of newspaper cuttings depicting al-Shabaab militants marching while brandishing rifles and flags.

The charges state that he was found in possession of the literature on August 2 at Tachasis in Kuresoi, Nakuru County.

He denied another charge of uttering false statements to police constable Phanuel Kaaria on August 18 claiming that he was among the al-Shabaab terrorists who attacked Garissa University College in 2015 where around 150 people lost their lives.

On another count of impersonation, he was charged with impersonating a Kenya Forest Service ranger on August 2 in Kuresoi South Sub-county, Nakuru County.

The accused had been brought to the Rift Valley Anti-Terrorist Police Unit in Eldoret for questioning.

The court directed the case to be mentioned today for further directions including fact reading on the two counts that he pleaded guilty to.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.