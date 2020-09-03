Tanzania: Shilling Maintains Strength Five Weeks in a Row

3 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE shilling has maintained strength after appreciating for the fifth week in a row on the Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM).

The shilling thus closed the last month at a stable note, while demand for dollars is still being observed from manufacturers and oil marketing companies (OMCs) in particular.

The shilling gained a marginal 3 percentage in points (pips) for the week ending last Friday, while the amount traded on the IFEM slowed down by 1.6 per cent.

"The shilling maintained strength after recording a weekly appreciation for the fifth week in a row on the IFEM," Orbit Securities said on its Weekly Market Synopsis on Tuesday.

NMB Bank, one of the leading lenders, said the local currency remains stable as the month comes to an end, with the demand for dollars still being observed from manufacturers and OMC's in particular.

"Agricultural inflows from cotton and coffee specifically continue to support the market with the US dollar supply," NMB said on its e-Market.

The bank predicted that trading activities would pick up as this month started to unfold.

"Trading activities are expected to pick beginning of the month," NMB report showed.

The total value of transactions recorded on the IFEM totaled to 8.17million US dollars in comparison to 8.3million during the previous week.

During the week, Tanzania Securities said, the weighted average rate (WAR) for the interbank market increased and closed at 3.25 per cent from 3.00 per cent in the previous week.

Total volume traded decreased by 9.82 per cent to 138.60bn/- compared to 153.70bn/- in the previous week.

The highest rate in the interbank market was 4.75 per cent while the lowest was 3.00 per cent compared to the previous week high and low rate of 5.00 per cent and 3.00 per cent respectively.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.