Tanzania: Act-Wazalendo - We Will Enhance Education Sector

ACT- Wazalendo has pledged to establish a new system for financially subsidizing the tuition costs of all Tanzanians who are eligible for tertiary education and vocational training.

The party's election manifesto unveiled on Monday in Dar es Salaam explains that if elected in the upcoming election, the party would cancel all previous loans that were granted to students in tertiary education.

"We will cancel loans for all graduates who will enter into special agreements with the government to work for three consecutive years in remote and vulnerable working areas, for specific sectors such as medicine, teaching and agriculture extension," reads part of the document.

The manifesto further states that the government will pay tuition fees, stationery and field attachment or internship fees for each student admitted to a higher learning institution.

It will also formalize and pay for internship training, for all disciplines for not less than six months so that all students can undergo practical training.

According to the party's 2020-2025 election manifesto, they will enact legislation to ensure that higher education loans will be for subsistence expenses only; that is meals and accommodation.

Moreover, the manifesto states that it will provide grants equivalent to 40 per cent of the universities budget for them to conduct various researches that will provide vision and guidance in various fields.

ACT- Wazalendo also plans to establish five new national universities with a capacity of at least 20,000 students each, three in mainland Tanzania in Mtwara, Kigoma and Tanga regions and two in Zanzibar.

On technical education and vocational training, the ACT- Wazalendo pledges to launch technical schools with a capacity of at least 10,000 students in half of mainland Tanzania, whereby their government will cover for tuition fee, stationeries and field studies for each student enrolled in such a college.

If elected, the party says, it will also invest in education based on innovative solutions to daily challenges encountering Tanzanians.

"We are determined to make vocational colleges not only colleges for learning to adapt and read the history of innovation, but that focuses on innovation hubs, we will put in place mechanisms to ensure that different colleges build proficiency in different fields," the 62-page document reads in part.

According to the manifesto, the government formed by ACT- Wazalendo will provide free education in pre-school, primary, secondary, teacher training colleges, Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA) and medical colleges.

It further says that 24,000 classrooms will be built each year to accommodate the growing number of children in schools and expand the capacity of teacher training colleges to produce 20,000 teachers annually to meet the growing demand for students.

ACT- Wazalendo also pledged to make significant changes in the primary and secondary school curriculum to ensure that primary education provides a good foundation for every student, for example, to have specific subjects such as self-reliance, creativity and innovation to build awareness and understanding of the basics in dealing with changing the environment of their communities.

The election document further states that they will ensure that the rights and entitlements of teachers are a priority to ACT- Wazalendo government.

These include a good environment for living and working, and opportunities to increase professionalism and timely promotion.

ACT- Wazalendo has also pledged to improve teaching, learning and creativity especially in science and technology subjects; this will include ensuring that every secondary school in Tanzania has a laboratory and library.

On tackling absenteeism and early pregnancies, the ACT - Wazalendo government would build dormitories with all the necessary services.